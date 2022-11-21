Govt opens Admarc depots amid opposition parties pressure

Government has bowed down to pressure to open Admarc depots across the country. The opposition parties, local leaders and human rights activists have been putting pressure on government to open Admarc which was closed down by former minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe. Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale told Parliament on Monday that Admarc would be open on December 1, 2022. In a brief ministerial statement, Kawale said Admarc is not ‘closed’ as some quarters are alleging as some selected workers are still managing the administrative matters. The closure of Admarc has made the prices of maize to be fetched at K30,000 per 50kg bag and this has caused a lot of panic in many families.

According to Kawale, government plans to flood Admarc depots with maize in order to control prices.

“All districts across the country will be prioritized,” he said.

Kawale has urged people not to worry about current state of Admarc, saying after restructuring Admarc is going to be vibrant, saying more vibrant than what it was during Kamuzu era

Rumphi West Member of Parliament Yona Adadawiza Mkandawire has described as good, news that government intends to open Admarc markets. Mkandawire has since wondered where the Maize would come from, considering that some 14 trucks of maize were stolen and that there are allegations that more maize has been stolen at Admarc. But Kawale said that the maize is available and currently Admarc has 82,000 metric tons of Maize.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!