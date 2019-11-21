Govt orders Escom to disconnect Livimbo schools land ‘encroacher’

In compliance with demands made by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), the government has ordered the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) to disconnect power to the compound of a Malawian of Asian origin who encroached into land belonging to Livimbo school in Area 2 in the capital, Lilongwe.

The government has also ordered the ‘encroacher’ to surrender the documents he has in support of his claim for ownership of the land.

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, confirmed the development.

“Let me assure all Malawians, including the HRDC and the concerned parliamentary committees that the government of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will not leave any stone unturned in this matter.

“We share the concerns of Malawians over how patches of land were dubiously acquired in some parts of the country. We promise HRDC and the parliamentary committees that we are working towards addressing this problem,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda said the ministry will scrutinise the documents in order to establish if they are really genuine or fake.

He said the two actions mark the beginning of government’s fulfilment of the demands HRDC, which demanded for an end to dubious sale of public land in the country.

HRDC threatened to call for nationwide protests if nothing is done within five days.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :