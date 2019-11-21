Malawi Scotland Partnership hails exchange program for enhancing youth actions in addressing climate change

Malawi Scotland Partnership (MASP) has described its knowledge exchange program involving young people from Malawi and Scotland as empowering and bringing about youths innovation in tackling global challenges especially climate change.

MASP Chief Executive Officer, Vera Kamtukule, says about 3000 young people have so far benefitted from the program which seeks to move youths to action on issues of climate change and environmental conservation.

“This knowledge exchange is very important because climate change impact in Scotland, America, Asia, Africa and Europe is different although the fundamentals that make climate change what it is are the same.

“And, therefore, it is important that we continue involving our Malawian young people in the program so that they get to learn and understand how people elsewhere are mitigating climate change and adapting to it,” says Kamtukule.

She was speaking Wednesday in the Capital Lilongwe during the opening of a three day training on climate change involving climate change young leaders drawn from across the country.

Kamtukule added that young people needed to deepen their knowledge of climate change issues so that what they are doing on the ground is indeed having an impact in lessening the pain of climate change.

“Tackling climate change borders on the youths of this generation because they have to live the many years ahead suffering the effects of climate change. We want to ensure that most of these youths grow up while taking charge of conservation of the environment in order to reduce climate change.

“We want to increase awareness and understanding of the climate change laws and policies among the youths in the country so that they are properly guided in the interventions they are undertaking,” said Kamtukule.

Steve Chauluka, a climate change young leader based in Blantyre, who is implementing a project known as Green Generation, is one of the participants that have benefitted from these MASP trainings since last year.

He said he would continue imparting the knowledge gained to his community so that everyone takes part in addressing climate change which has not spared any sector.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :