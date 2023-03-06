Govt owes waterboard K81bn in unpaid bills

Southern Region Water Board (DRWB) says it is struggling to provide quality service to customers because the government owes it K81 billion in unpaid water bills.

The parliamentary committee on Natural Resources chairperson, Welani Chilenga has described this as unacceptable and a recipe for disaster.

“Government is prohibiting water boards from hiking tariffs in the name of cholera epidemic, but if water boards are not supported, they will stop supplying water and cholera will be unpreventable,” said Chilenga.

SRWB chief executive officer, Duncan Chambamba said the situation is worrisome as the organization is struggling to pay suppliers and some employee salaries among others.

Malawi Defense Force (MDF) and State House are appearing highly among defaulters.

The committee sets to meet of Finance and Water ministries on Monday to discuss the matter.

