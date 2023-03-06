Mzuni Central Region alumni partner Rab Processors to support young offenders

Central Region Chapter of the Mzuzu University (Mzuni) Alumni Association in partnership with Rab Processors Limited on Friday donated assorted food and non-food items worth over K400, 000 to Bzyanzi Young Offenders Reformatory Centre in Dowa.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the donation, Mzuni Central Region Chapter president, Robins Mwanga, said the donation is part of the activities the association lined up for its corporate social responsibility – giving back to the communities.

“One of the initiatives in our corporate social responsibility is to relieve the suffering of various vulnerable groups,” he said.

Mwanga said after learning that the young offenders lack basic things, particularly food, soap and exercise books, they mobilized themselves to respond to the needs.

Apart from the donation, the association has promised to help the young offenders with expertise in farming, animal husbandry and carpentry in an effort to make them productive citizens.

The association also planted trees around the centre.

On her part, Rab Processors Central region Marketing Officer, Sandra Banda, said the company will continue to help in alleviating the needs of the juveniles at the centre.

“We have joined the association so that together we can help to reach out to the vulnerable children like these young offenders with some of the basic needs,” she said.

The Centre’s Officer In-Charge, Chrispin Msika, expressed gratitude for the items given to the centre.

“We are very thankful for the support given to our children at the centre,” he said.

The centre is currently keeping 89 young offenders who are trained in various skills but they lack some basic needs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!