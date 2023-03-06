Lilongwe City Council outlines infrastructural advancements

Mayor for the City of Lilongwe, Councillor Richard Banda says the council is committed in making infrastructural advancements in the Capital in a bid to improve its outlook.

He pledged this on Thursday in Lilongwe during a press briefing where he said among other things the Council intends to complete the construction as well as rehabilitation of the roads in some parts of the Capital City.

“As we are going towards the end of the financial year, the Council still has some road projects that have not been completed like Mtsinje-Area 24,” he said, adding: “We want to proceed with the construction of these roads in the new financial year.

“Similarly, we want to rehabilitate roads that are in bad state, for instance Chipasula and M1 roads,” he said while also disclosing that they will also construct Zamakono toilets under the Lilongwe Water & Sanitation Project (LWSP), which the Council is implementing jointly with Lilongwe Water Board.

“We did not go further with the construction of Zamakono toilets in the residential places as we ran out of materials but now we have the materials and we will continue with the programme,” he said.

The Mayor was accompanied by fellow councillors and the new Chief Executive Officer, Mcloud Kadam’manja, who also disclosed that they are planning to develop automated car parks system in busy places around the City as one way of advancing car parking order in the city.

In his 2023/2024 National Budget policy statement which Minister of Finance & Economic Affairs, Sosten Gwengwe presented on Thursday in Parliament indicated that in line with government’s commitment to promote economic development and the general social welfare of the people, it has prioritized investment in the maintenance and upgrading of the road network to ensure that the road sub-sector, which continues to be the predominant mode of transport in the country, remains accessible and safe.

For the Capital City he singled out capacity improvement of Kenyatta Road and Sharrar Street, saying its overall physical progress is at 25% and subject to relocation of services, the project is expected to be completed within 12 months.

The M1 Road from Crossroads to Kanengo is also under capacity improvement whose construction is at 30% completion rate.

Other national road major upgrading include:

i. Phase II of upgrading the 30.8 km Jenda-Embangweni-Edingeni- Manyamula-Mzimba road has been completed up to surfacing.

ii. Upgrading of the 25km Nsanje-Marka road has also been completed with the road connection to the site of the new border post that will be constructed alongside the railway station. This road has five state of the art bridges on its stretch;

iii. upgrading of Nsanama-Nayuchi Road is at 80% physical progress;

iv. phase I of upgrading the Ntcheu–Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza Road is at 71% physical progress;

v. upgrading of Njakwa-Livingstonia, Phwezi-Phwamphwa and Livingstonia Mission Loop Road is at 95% physical progress with surfacing done up to 47.8km. Bridges were constructed and the remaining 25km to be constructed in 2023/24 financial year;

vi. upgrading of Thyolo-Makwasa–Muona-Bangula road is at 91% physical progress with surfacing done up to 76km;

vii. Upgrading of Chitipa-Ilomba Road. The Contractor has now fully mobilised.

viii. Rumphi-Nyika-Chitipa road is at 22% completion status — the project delayed due to contract termination;

ix. Lirangwe-Chingale-Machinga road progress is at 53% — the project delayed due to contract termination;

x. Malomo-Mpalo-Ntchisi-Dzaleka road. Malomo Ntchisi road section of 10km was completed. Dzaleka Ntchisi road section has just commenced.—Additional Reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Nyasa Times

