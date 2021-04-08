Govt punishes Teachers Union of Malawi

Government says it has stopped collecting membership fee from teachers on behalf of teachers on behalf of Teachers Union of Malawi.

The move will strangle TUM of over K450 million per year.

Government deducts teacher’s K500 individual membership fee at source on behalf of Teachers Union of Malawi.

TUM has a membership of 76000, translating into K38 million a month, which is K456 million a year.

“There has never been any audit on this money and Tum has never been accountable… government has decided to give this money back to its owners,it’s up to them to give it to Tum,” a government official said.

Meanwhile, the government has obtained a court injunction, to force teachers stop their strike over covid-19 risk allowances.

