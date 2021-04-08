Govt punishes Teachers Union of Malawi
Government says it has stopped collecting membership fee from teachers on behalf of teachers on behalf of Teachers Union of Malawi.
The move will strangle TUM of over K450 million per year.
Government deducts teacher’s K500 individual membership fee at source on behalf of Teachers Union of Malawi.
TUM has a membership of 76000, translating into K38 million a month, which is K456 million a year.
“There has never been any audit on this money and Tum has never been accountable… government has decided to give this money back to its owners,it’s up to them to give it to Tum,” a government official said.
Meanwhile, the government has obtained a court injunction, to force teachers stop their strike over covid-19 risk allowances.
Good idea…
Childish! Standards can’t improve with frustrated teachers.
good move Govt, we parents knows kuti teachers ain’t problem, problem is TUM leadership, especially Willy malimba, he is being used by some evil politicians. last time when vice of TUM called an end of strike, all teachers were set to resume their duties, only to be stopped by this one and only, malimba. he can’t bite the hand that feed his association for ever. let him collect that mk500 tithe by himself, maybe those pushing him from opposition will help him accomplishing this task
Government is being childish. We all know it’s not about the audit. Can you please give the teachers PPEs, if not give them allowances and let’s move on. You chewed 6.2 billion that you could have used to purchase PPEs for.