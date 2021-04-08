Bingu Stadium to get new lease of life – Msungama

April 8, 2021

Government says it will lease new life at Bingu National Stadium ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which the stadium will host.

Not a garden but Bingu Stadium

Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama made the comment after social media platforms pictures which showed the stadium abandoned.

Msungama said the government is working tirelessly to make sure that Bingu National Stadium is back to its shape.

Social media pictures show bushes growing on the pitch of the facility.

However, Msungama said that stadium management was unable to work on the facility for some weeks as it was used as a Covid-19 isolation centre.

According to Msungama, the facility has been earmarked to host Flames matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in June.

1 Comment
Anzanufe
Anzanufe
2 hours ago

Useless minister

Govt punishes Teachers Union of Malawi

