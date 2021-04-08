Govt slaps Teachers Union of Malawi with court injunction over strike
Government has slapped obtained Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) with a court injunction to force teachers back in class.
This has thrown the on-going negotiations between the government and TUM in disarray.
Willy Malimba the TUM president has confirmed that the union was served with the injunction immediately the leadership came out of the meeting it had with government representatives.
According to Malimba, TUM is surprised that government was at the court busy with the injunction when the meeting they arranged was still in progress.
Malimba said that the meeting they had with government representative on Thursday went well and they agreed to meet again tFriday for final stances.
But Malimba has said with the injunction, the meeting will no longer take place.
Meanwhile, Gospel Kazako, government spokesperson has asked for more time before he can comment on the matter.
Youth and Society (YAS) programmes manager Amos Simwela had warned that if the impasse is not resolved by Friday, it will engage its legal team to map the best way forward and hold nationwide protests next Tuesday.
“Government and TUM’s disagreements should never degenerate to the level of affecting the right to education of learners in public schools,” said Simwela.
Last year, schools were closed for five months due to Covid-19, and early this year, schools were also closed for five weeks following the second wave of the pandemic.
So you mean one person in TUM can order teachers to go on strike? You are a dreamer bentby. This strike is supported by the teachers. That’s why it’s taking place. The injunction won’t work. Let the courts go to schools and supervise the teachers while teaching and doing educational activities. Keep dreaming you Dunderheads.
the govt or teachers ain’t problem, the real problem is TUM, its is used by dpp to disturb govt. last time the vice of TUM agreed to go back to work and all teachers were set to resume their duties only to be stopped by malimba. this guy is politically compromised and he got nothing good for this country.
It’s not oppression, the govt has right to go court like everyone. If you say that then the. judge is the oppressor.
Injunctions have been going on for years.