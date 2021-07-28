Govt reaffirms its commitment to Universal Health Coverage

The Minister of Health and Population Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering quality health services in line with the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) strategies.

Chiponda said this after receiving an operation theatre room, which has been constructed at Dedza District Hospital.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has constructed the room to the tune of K120 million.

Chiponda said the operation theatre, which has two rooms, will go a long way in assisting patients in the district who used to be referred to other districts hospitals for the same help which could be costly.

She pointed out that during this time of the Covid-19 third wave pandemic, the resources have become even more minimal; hence, the need for additional resources.

“The pandemic has not spared any group in the society as even pregnant women have fallen victim to the same which becomes a toll order for the doctor in case there is need to conduct a scissor operation on them but there also other Covid patients waiting for attention. It is high risky when you have one theatre, but you also need to do operations for a covid-19 patients but you also have other patients to attend to other patients, hence we are grateful that we now have two operating theatre,” she said.

“The theatre will not only serve the people of Dedza district but every Malawian in case of road accidents considering that the hospital is located along the M1 road,” added Chiponda.

The minister disclosed that her ministry is doing all it can to accomplish all the projects that have stalled and are affecting delivery of quality health services.

She cited the construction of houses for health workers, construction of health centers and others as one of the requirements of UHC that by the year 2030, people should have easy access to health services.

In her remarks, UNFPA Country Representative Young Hong said they are concerned with increased pre-maternal deaths, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic; hence, they want to join the government in attaining zero maternal deaths in the country.

Dedza District Hospital Director of Health and Social Services Isaac Mphingwani said the modernized facility will help to ease congestion for operation services as they do operations more than 200 people in a month and admits about 64 patients.

The district has a population of 820,000 people.

