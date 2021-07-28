Two Malawi Soldiers dismissed from DRC Peace-keeping mission on sex issues

Two hot-bloodied Malawian soldiers deployed to a peace-keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been shown an exit-door and will be flown back in Malawi before finishing their mission after being caught having sex in a tent.

The horny-filled soldiers are from the colonial capital, Zomba.

According to information made available to Nyasa Times, the two – whom we cannot name right now – could not hold their patience before using their sleeping tent as a lodge.

While they were in the conjugal act, some soldiers at the Camp noticed something wrong inside the tent as there was strange noise.

“When one soldier entered the tent, they found the two bonking and reported the matter to the authorities who have immediately asked the two to pack their bags ready for the next flight back home,” said the source.

The two are reportedly married back home.

“They were not sent to the peace-keeping mission as husband and wife but as soldiers to help in the keeping of peace.

“Having sex when you are at war is a gross misconduct. Soldiers ought to be disciplined at all times,” said the source.

