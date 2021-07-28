Two Malawi Soldiers dismissed from DRC Peace-keeping mission on sex issues

July 28, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Two hot-bloodied Malawian soldiers deployed to a peace-keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been shown an exit-door and will be flown back in Malawi before finishing their mission after being caught having sex in a tent.

The horny-filled soldiers are from the colonial capital, Zomba.

According to information made available to Nyasa Times, the two – whom we cannot name right now –  could not hold their patience before using their sleeping tent as a lodge.

While they were in the conjugal act, some soldiers at the Camp noticed something wrong inside the tent as there was strange noise.

“When one soldier entered the tent, they found the two bonking and reported the matter to the authorities who have immediately asked the two to pack their bags ready for the next flight back home,” said the source.

The two are reportedly married back home.

“They were not sent to the peace-keeping mission as husband and wife but as soldiers to help in the keeping of peace.

“Having sex when you are at war is a gross misconduct. Soldiers ought to be disciplined at all times,” said the source.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
ACB says interview with APM over TPIN abused on Wednesday, law on Bureau’s side, legal expert

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it has responded to the former President of the Republic, Peter Mutharika’s statement where he...

Close