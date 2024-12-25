Govt releases English version of Chilima report; Chichewa version yet to be published

The Government of Malawi has officially released the English version of the report from the commission of inquiry investigating the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others on June 10 this year. However, vernacular versions, including Chichewa, are yet to be made available to the public despite President Lazarus Chakwera’s directive for the report to be published in all languages spoken in the country.

The crash, which occurred in Chikangawa Forest in Nkhata Bay District, also took the lives of former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy chief of staff Abdul Lapukeni, Chilima’s medical officer Dan Kanyemba, guard commander Lukas Kapheni, aide-de-camp Chisomo Chimaneni, and the aircraft operators: pilot Colonel Owen Sambalopa, co-pilot Major Flora Selemani-Ngwinjili, and engineer Major Wallace Aidini.

Chakwera’s Directive

Last week, President Chakwera received the report from the commission chaired by Judge Jabbar Alide during a ceremony at Kamuzu Palace. At the time, Chakwera emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, directing that the report be made available in multiple languages to ensure accessibility to all Malawians.

“I wish to direct that a hard copy of this report be delivered to each of the bereaved families who lost loved ones in that plane crash, and I would like that to be done by the close of business tomorrow,” Chakwera said, adding that the publication in all languages should begin the following Monday.

The President noted that this move would allow Malawians to appreciate the contents of the report and gain clarity on the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

Progress on Publication

While the English version of the report is now publicly available, the vernacular translations, including the widely spoken Chichewa, have not yet been released. This delay has raised questions among citizens eager to read the findings in their preferred languages.

The commission chair, Judge Alide, commended the President for his commitment to transparency and accountability, noting that the inquiry was based on testimonies from witnesses to uncover the factors that led to the crash.

“The report we have submitted brings to light what people told us in their testimonies,” Alide said. “We were not at Chikangawa when the accident happened, but we relied on proper scrutiny of the witnesses to establish the facts.”

Bereaved Families and Public Expectations

The delay in releasing vernacular translations has been met with mixed reactions. While some families have commended the government for its effort to uncover the truth, others are calling for faster action to ensure the report is accessible to all Malawians.

The inquiry, which initially included 19 commissioners before two resigned, has been praised for its thoroughness. However, the lack of translated versions risks undermining its goal of widespread transparency.

Next Steps

President Chakwera has indicated that he will carefully review the report’s recommendations before making decisions based on its findings. Meanwhile, citizens await the release of translations in Chichewa and other local languages to fully understand the circumstances of the crash.

The crash, which claimed prominent figures, remains one of the most tragic events in Malawi’s recent history. As the nation reflects on the findings of the commission, calls for improved aviation safety and accountability continue to echo.

