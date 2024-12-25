Malawians celebrate xmas amid economic pains, as Chakwera urges them to surrender their lives to Christ

As Malawians joined millions of Christians worldwide in celebrating Christmas, the festivities were marked by a mix of joy, resilience, and economic hardships. Against a backdrop of rising living costs, fuel shortages, and dwindling purchasing power, many adapted their traditions to suit the prevailing financial realities.

President Lazarus Chakwera delivered a heartfelt Christmas message from Kamuzu Palace, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the season. He urged Malawians to surrender their lives to Jesus Christ, calling it the most transformative decision anyone could make.

“The circumstances in which this Christmas finds you may vary — whether healthy or sick, employed or unemployed, full or hungry, surrounded by loved ones or alone,” said Chakwera. “But the reason for the season remains the same for all of us: to welcome Jesus as the ruler of our lives.”

Quoting Isaiah 9:6, the President reflected on the eternal kingdom of justice and righteousness established by Jesus Christ, encouraging citizens to embrace Him to find lasting peace and purpose.

Celebrations in Trying Times

Across the country, Malawians demonstrated resilience by finding creative ways to celebrate. While some indulged in traditional Christmas meals like chicken and rice, others turned to more economical options.

In Mzuzu, Cosman Longwe bought five chickens for his family, asserting that Christmas was worth the sacrifice despite financial difficulties. “It’s true money is tight, but Christmas comes once a year, and we must enjoy it,” he said.

Conversely, Sparol Siyame of Zolozolo Township opted for utaka fish, prioritizing school fees and farm inputs over an extravagant celebration. “We decided as a family to save for January’s expenses rather than overspend on Christmas,” Siyame explained.

Acts of Kindness and Generosity

The holiday spirit was kept alive through acts of compassion. Charitable organizations, churches, and individuals reached out to vulnerable groups, ensuring they too experienced the joy of the season.

In Zomba, the Youth for Development Productivity organization treated 820 children to a festive party, spending K2.8 million on food and gifts. “This initiative is supported by well-wishers from Norway and the Netherlands to give children a memorable Christmas,” said the program’s manager, Joy Mwandama.

Churches also played a vital role in fostering hope. Reverend Jailos Kamisa of the Livingstonia Synod encouraged Malawians to embrace unity for national development. Reverend Jobawe Levison of Bwaila CCAP acknowledged the struggles many face, urging them to find solace in God’s love and to show kindness to those in need.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, let us extend love and generosity to the less fortunate,” Reverend Levison said.

Caution Amid Celebrations

The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) warned consumers to be cautious of inflated prices and defective products during the holiday season. Executive Director John Kapito noted a 70% increase in the cost of basic goods compared to last year, urging families to prioritize essential purchases.

“Many traders exploit the festive season to sell unsellable goods, including expired or damaged items,” Kapito said. “Consumers must plan carefully to avoid financial strain.”

Hope Beyond the Struggles

Despite the challenges, Malawians embraced the essence of Christmas — faith, love, and community. President Chakwera’s message underscored this sentiment, urging citizens to place their trust in Jesus Christ for enduring hope and peace.

“Even though I am President, nothing I do or have in this world compares to the gift of salvation I received when I surrendered my life to Jesus,” Chakwera said. “I pray that you too will embrace this precious gift this Christmas.”

As Malawians navigated the festivities with a blend of frugality and generosity, their celebrations reflected a resilient spirit, steadfast faith, and a collective hope for a brighter tomorrow.

