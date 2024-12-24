Will there be another Saulos Chilima?

Listening to the Commission of Inquiry into the plane crash that claimed the lives of nine Malawians, including former vice-president Saulos Chilima, was a painful reminder of what this country has lost. It felt like the final nail in the coffin, a painful reminder of an irreplaceable loss Malawi is still grappling with.

Chilima was not just a politician; he was a beacon of hope and a symbol of the leadership Malawians yearn for. His charisma, energy and clarity of purpose made him stand out in a political landscape often characterised by mediocrity. It’s hard to imagine the 2025 elections without him—without his presence crisscrossing the country, rallying people and inspiring them to demand better.

As the countdown to 2025 intensifies, political parties are ramping up their campaigns, yet something feels profoundly absent. No leader commands attention, respect and hope as Chilima did. The speeches from the current crop of leaders feel uninspired and mechanical, devoid of the passion and authenticity Chilima brought to the table.

Chilima set a standard—he made Malawians believe they deserved better,and that leadership could be visionary. He inspired Malawians to dream beyond the status quo. His ability to connect with people and articulate their aspirations was unparalleled. He wasn’t perfect, but he represented a break from the tired rhetoric and uninspired governance that has plagued Malawi for years.

In contrast, today’s political scene feels like a void. The leaders vying for office seem timid, indecisive, or out of touch. Many are either past their prime or too preoccupied with internal squabbles to present a united front or a compelling vision for Malawi’s future. The opposition, fragmented and distracted, has failed in its oversight role and appears incapable of offering a credible alternative.

The loss of Chilima is more than the loss of an individual; it’s the loss of what he symbolised—a potential turning point for Malawi.

Malawians are now left to navigate the murky waters of 2025 with leaders who inspire little confidence. The question remains; will there ever be another Chilima? Someone who can reignite the hope he left behind and lead Malawi with the courage, charisma and vision it so desperately needs?

For now, the answer is unclear. What is certain, though, is that Malawi deserves leaders who not only aspire to power, but also to make a difference. Leaders who inspire hope.