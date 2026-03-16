Govt Removes Taxes on Electric, Hybrid Vehicles as Global Fuel Prices Rise

Government has removed taxes on the importation of electric and hybrid vehicles in a move aimed at accelerating the adoption of fuel-efficient transport as global fuel prices continue to rise.

Under the 2026/2027 National Budget, electric vehicles (EVs) will remain completely duty-free and exempt from excise tax, making them the most tax-efficient vehicles currently available on the Malawian market.

Hybrid vehicles—although not granted the same full exemptions as fully electric models—will also benefit from reduced excise tax rates ranging between 10 and 20 percent, a measure designed to encourage motorists and businesses to transition away from conventional fuel-powered vehicles.

The policy shift comes at a time when global oil markets are facing heightened volatility. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the escalating US–Israel–Iran conflict, have created uncertainty in global energy supply chains, raising the risk of further increases in petrol and diesel prices.

For a country like Malawi, which relies almost entirely on imported fuel, rising global oil prices pose serious economic risks. These include increased inflationary pressure, higher transportation costs, and growing strain on the country’s already limited foreign exchange reserves.

By promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, government hopes to gradually reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels while cushioning citizens and businesses from external fuel price shocks.

Managing Director for Sky Energy Africa, Schizzo Thomson, says the government incentives—particularly the continued removal of customs duty and excise tax on EVs—are already stimulating interest and investment in clean energy technologies.

According to Thomson, reducing the tax burden significantly lowers the upfront cost of electric vehicles, making them more accessible to both businesses and individual consumers.

He noted that the incentives come at a critical time when both Malawi and the global community are grappling with the economic and environmental challenges associated with fossil fuel dependency.

“The removal of customs duty and excise tax on EVs is a progressive policy direction for Malawi. It lowers the cost barrier for electric vehicle adoption and sends a strong signal to investors that the country is serious about transitioning to clean and sustainable transport,” Thomson said.

He added that such policy signals are likely to encourage private sector players to invest more heavily in electric mobility, renewable energy generation and the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the country.

However, Thomson cautioned that tax incentives alone will not be enough to drive a full transition to electric mobility. He stressed the need for complementary policies such as financing mechanisms for EV purchases, investment in charging infrastructure and sustained regulatory support.

He also encouraged businesses and consumers to combine electric vehicle adoption with renewable energy solutions such as solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in order to build a fully sustainable energy ecosystem.

According to Thomson, several technical and logistical challenges remain, including the high cost of infrastructure development, limited public awareness about EV technology and uneven geographical coverage of charging facilities.

“These barriers can be addressed through strengthened public-private partnerships, consistent policy support and continued investment in renewable energy and electricity grid infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) says it is in the final stages of developing an e-mobility framework that will guide the adoption and integration of electric vehicles in the country.

MERA Public Relations Officer Fitina Khonje said the authority is working closely with neighbouring countries to learn from regional experiences and best practices in promoting e-mobility.

She explained that MERA is also participating in the E-Mobility Steering Committee, chaired by the Ministry of Energy (Malawi) with support from the World Bank, which is coordinating the country’s transition towards electric transport.

Khonje added that MERA has collaborated with the Malawi Bureau of Standards to update the Malawi Wiring and Installation Standard, incorporating technical requirements for electric vehicles and establishing clear safety guidelines for EV charging and installation.

Executive Director for the Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy (CEPA), Herbert Mwalukomo, also welcomed the government’s decision, describing the continued removal of customs duty and excise tax on EVs as both progressive and timely.

“It’s a positive development and encouraging as we fight climate change. Even though Malawi has historically contributed very little to global emissions, the country continues to suffer the impacts of climate change,” said Mwalukomo.

Although challenges such as limited charging infrastructure and relatively higher upfront vehicle costs remain, the incentives signal what analysts say is a long-term government strategy to strengthen energy security, reduce carbon emissions and shield Malawians from the growing volatility of global fuel prices.

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