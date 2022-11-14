Govt seeks consent to take over care of Bingu mausoleum

Government says it is now in talks with the family of former President Bingu wa Mutharika so that Bingu’s mausoleum at Mpumulo wa Bata at Ndata in Thyolo should be in the care of government.

This follows the directive by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera during Kamuzu Day commemorations on May 14 that the government should now take care of the mausoleum.

Officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Culture say they are now ready to engage Bineth Trust to take over care of the mausoleum.

Monument and culture director, Dr. Lovemore Mazibuko said the Ministry of Justice has given an opinion on how they should takeover the mausoleum for the country’s third President.

Dr. Mazibuko was however not at liberty to divulge the content of the opinion, indicating that the family is yet to be contacted.

Earlier on, the Mutharika family had welcomed the idea.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!