MEC hands over boundary review report

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has handed over a boundary review process report to the Minister of Justice, Titus Mvalo, who is expected to take it to parliament for consideration.

Speaking during handover meeting on Thursday in Lilongwe, MEC Commissioner Richard Chapweteka said the aim was to seek the indulgence of the Minister of Justice who will later take it to parliament for discussion and confirmation.

According to Parliamentary Standing Orders and Procedures, presentation of such papers to the National Assembly are done through a minister or member of Parliament.

“It is a requirement of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi that the National Assembly should confirm all determinations of the Commission relating to the delimitation of constituency boundaries,” he said.

The meeting is, therefore, held to formally present the report to the Minister of Justice and to formally request that he should present the report to the National Assembly on behalf of the Commission.

Justice Minister Titus Mvalo assured the Commission that he would ensure that the report is presented in the National Assembly for confirmation during the forthcoming November 2022 sitting.

“The election calendar stands to suffer in the event that the National Assembly fails to confirm the boundaries,” he said

Confirmation of constituency boundaries is a requirement of Section 76 (5) (b) of the Constitution which stipulates that the National Assembly shall confirm all determinations by the Commission with regard to the drawing up of constituency boundaries but may not alter the boundaries of any constituency, except upon the recommendation of the Commission.

The exercise has been implemented from April 2021 to July 2022.

During the said period, the Commission held public awareness meetings, public consultations and public hearings.

For the purposes of the 2025 elections, it has been determined by the Commission that the number of constituencies shall be 229, up from 193 and the wards shall be 509, up from 462.

The commission said once confirmed by the National Assembly the Commission shall publish the new boundary descriptions in the Gazette and shall immediately thereafter, embark on a national wide exercise to establish registration and polling centres.

