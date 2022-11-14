Body of great radio evangelist Reverend Sankhani laid to rest

November 14, 2022
People from all walks of life on Sunday bid farewell to one of the country’s greatest radio evangelists Reverend Josaam Sankhani who died on Friday after a short illness.
He has been laid to rest at Malimba Village in the area of Senior Chief  Kalonga in Salima District.
Apart from being a reverend, Sankhani previously worked for the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation as a producer and presenter.
He became famous with his programme called Chakudya Cha Moyo wa Uzimu on MBC Radio 1.
Late Rev. Sankhani was also one of the actors in the famous John Chilembwe play in which he took the role of Aida’s uncle.
He was widely acknowledged as the Father of Christian Broadcasting in Malawi.
Reverend  Sankhani retired in  1992 after 31 years of service  under the Nkhoma Synod.

