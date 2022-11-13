First Capital Bank donates K5 million to Kuhes towards Research conference 

One of Malawi’s leading banks, ,First Capital Bank has donated K5Million to Kamuzu University of Health and Sciences towards the Research Dissemination Conference to be held on 24th-25th November 2022 in Blantyre.

The conference will see researchers, experts and policy makers coming together to share knowledge and research outcomes that Kuhes has been conducting.

Twikale Chirwa, who is Head of Marketing and Communication for the bank told the media after the donation that the bank realizes the importance of a health nation in economic development and that heath research plays a vital role towards achieving that.

” Kamuzu University of Health and Sciences is home to First Capital Bank as our relationship dates back to 20 years ago. As a bank we realize a health workforce propels the economy and that is why health support is one of our key CSR areas, “said Chirwa.

On his remarks, Dr. Benjamin Kumwenda Co-Chair for KUHES Research Dissemination Conference organizing committee hailed FCB for the financial support which the bank has been rendering towards the conference for the past five years now.

Dr. Kumwenda said Kuhes has made some breakthrough research in many areas including COVID 19 and malaria, whose findings will be shared during the conference.

Over 800 participants are expected at the Research Dissemination Conference.

