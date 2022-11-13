Malawi commemorates Remembrance Day

Malawi on Sunday joined the rest of the world in commemorating Remembrance Day, the day the world remembers soldiers who died during the first and second world wars.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera led Malawians in commemorating the solemn day at National War Memorial Tower in Lilongwe.

Vice President, Dr Saulos Chilima, attended the function although the initial program did not indicate that he would be available and he was not among those to lay wreaths.

He however laid a wreath after President Dr Chakwera and was followed by envoys, cabinet ministers and other government officials.

In Zomba, the event was held at the Zomba Kings African Rifles (KAR) Memorial Pillar.

Minister of Mines Dr Albert Mbawala represented President Dr Lazurus Chakwera and he laid a wreath. In the north, the event was held in Mzuzu where Minister of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda represented President Chakwera.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!