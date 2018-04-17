Govt starts K9.5bn Tsangano-Neno road upgrading: Malawi army engineers carrying the works

The Ministry of Transport and Public Works last week started upgrading the long-awaited Tsangano -Neno-Mwanza road in Ntcheu from earth to bitumen.

The upgrading of the road which is being done by the Engineers department of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) started on April, 3, 2018 and so far 5 kilometres of the road from Tsangano turn off has been covered with earth works.

The first phase, financed by the government of Malawi to a tune of K9.6 billion, will cover 21 kilometres from Tsangano Turn-off to Kambilonjo Trading Centre in Ntcheu.

Speaking last Thursday after visiting the site, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango said he was happy that the construction of the road has finally started.

He said apart from linking Mwanza, Neno and Ntcheu, the road will enhance agriculture production since transport challenges will now be eradicated.

“There are many advantages of this road. As you know, Tsangano is rich in agriculture and currently farmers face transport challenges. When this road is completed, transportation will be easy,” said Mhango.

He also said Ntcheu District Council was looking into compensation for households affected by the project.

Traditional Authority (T/A) Mpando could not hide his excitement.

“This project is long overdue. People have waited for long for this road to be upgraded. It has been in very bad shape and it made life hard. Now that construction has started, I am very happy. I cannot wait for its completion,” he said.

MDF commander in chief Griffin Supuni Phiri said the defence force engineers are ready for the work.

“We are very ready to undertake this project and I would like to assure people of this are as well as Malawians that we will do quality work. We have done the road in Area 43 and we are doing some roads in Blantyre city. We are professionals we cannot compromise the quality,” he promised.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :