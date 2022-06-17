Govt tells private sector to emulate Chakwera in appointing women in senior positions

Govt has told the private sector to emulate President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s example appointing women in senior positions.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said this during the official launch of private sector lab on Friday in Lilongwe.

“We want more women CEOs in the private sector. President Dr Chakwera has set the pace.

“He has appointed a woman as Ombudsman. We have a woman SPC (secretary to the office of President and Cabinet), we have a speaker of Parliament who is a woman, we have a woman Director of the ACB and 40 per cent of the cabinet are women,” said Kazako.

He therefore challenged the private sector to appoint more women in senior positions.

“Next time we come here again we want to hear that more women have been appointed as CEOs,” said Kazako.

Women activists and other lobby groups have been hailing President Chakwera for appointing more women in senior Government positions, including heading Malawi’s missions abroad.

Minister of Trade and Industry Mark Katsonga urged the private sector to engage his ministry on problems rocking the private sector.

Katsonga said his ministry doors were wide open for the private sector in a bid to improve the country’s economy.

President of Malawi Confederation of Commerce and Industry Lekani Katandula gave a catologue of problems the private sector is facing.

Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba said the lab session which ends next Friday will find solutions to some of the issues the private sector is facing.

