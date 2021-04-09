Govt threatens to withhold pay cheques for striking teachers
Government says it will withhold April pay cheques for teachers who fail to return to classes by April 12.
A government official said the government team which is leading negotiations with Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM), has already communicated the stand to TUM executive during a meeting which took place in Lilongwe on Thursday.
Our sources say the meeting, which was also attended by Malawi Congress of Trade Union leadership, ended without a resolution as government maintained its stand of no risk allowances for teachers, while TUM insisted on continuing with the sit-in until government changes its decision.
TUM President Willie Malimba could not immediately comment on the matter as he was said to be in a meeting.
tione how labour laws will be handled here. Komatu a good chunk voted for tonse alliance kudana ndi dpp akuti ma arrears nde tiyeni nazo
Malawians must not forget that during the past MCP rule there were no such things as trade unions. It is therefore difficult for MCP be dancing to trade unions songs. Malimba should be careful otherwise he can be killed by MCP.
I have never seen this before government must trade carefully otherwise they are real issues for teachers and they deserve better than this decision. Is this according to labor laws? Does that mean the government has run of ideas by failing to resolve teachers problems? Does the meeting was conducted in good manner? Remember these teachers were behind this change but very unfortunate that the government is not listening to them anymore. Remember this will have a huge cost in future. Where is our campaign promises? One day these teachers will sing a song and someone somewhere will dance the… Read more »
From a listening government to a threatening government. Just buy every teacher their PPEs
Akukanika ka!!!
Useless teachers, they are talking of risk allowance and yet they walk and dance together without masks. Risk yaikulu ndi iwowo
A complete violation of labour law. A labour dispute in which the employer fails to honour its part of a bargain can not be blamed on the employee. This kwantere government is the most useless government ever. Learn to respect teachers. Otherwise, this is just one statistic of the many failures of this court propped temporary government.
The employer is not just supposed to bow down to any issue. Where is this world you have heard teachers receiving risk allowance because of covid? Can you serious. Here the issue to improve teachers conditions of service including salary. Not these once off payment you are stammering for.
better this can be resolved our children are suffering
I can see our children being misled by angry teachers. Siziyenda