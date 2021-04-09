Minister Mtambo launches Pabwalo platform  for Malawians to engage duty bearers

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, on Friday launched the long-awaited online Government-Citizens Engagement platform, which has been christened Pabwalo in the local dialect Chichewa.

The platform has been designed to foster greater communication and engagement between duty-bearers and rights-holders as it allows two-way communication on national issues between the people and the government.

Speaking when he launched the platform at the Lilongwe Hotel on Friday, Mtambo said this demonstrates the zeal by the Tonse Alliance Government to spearhead the creation of an open, transparent and accountable government that is responsive to the needs of its citizens.

He further stated that the platform is part of the ministry’s transformative civic education civic drive whose aim is to create a knowledgeable and civically empowered society that is responsible and patriotic.

“There is compelling evidence, globally, that a citizen-centred public service is typically accomplished where social accountability approaches that underpin democratic participation to keep duty bearers, public servants, and public institutions accountable exist. Recent surveys continue to indicate that most Malawians are still not thoroughly acquainted with the obligations that the State has on them and Citizen’s responsibilities and duties towards the State,” he said.

Mtambo emphasized that knowledge is vital to the realization of a working state-citizen relationship, which is one of the primary pillars of a strong democracy.

He cited the 2017 Afro barometer study, which showed that the vast majority of Malawians do not contact the appropriate public office or agency regarding a significant issue let alone voice their opinion on the delivery of services.

“Government that effectively responds to the needs and demands of the citizens it serves. It is derived from communication for development which is a systematic, planned and evidence based strategic process that uses consultation and participation of the citizenry and networks. The platform, is, therefore, critical because democracies, throughout the world, are sustained by citizens who have the requisite knowledge, skills and dispositions to hold their government accountable. Such a knowledgeable and skilful citizenry creates a free and open society that enables government realise its social and economic development goals,” said Mtambo.

He said his ministry will use the platform to promote an earnest state-citizen relationship that will spur social and economic development of the country by bringing government and the people together to discuss and dialogue on important issues pertaining to national development.

“In other words, the platform will organise government – public interface meetings and open discussion forums where officials from government Ministries, Departments and Agencies {MDAs} will articulate the functions, duties and services of their respective MDAs. The people will, in turn, voice their concerns, and what they expect from the MDAs and government in general,” added Mtambo.

The German Ambassador to Malawi, Jurgen Borsch, has welcomed the development, saying it will promote citizen participation in democracy and other critical matters of national importance.

