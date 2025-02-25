Govt, Vendors Reach Agreement as Opposition MPs Demand Matter Be Tabled in Parliament

The government has reached a temporary agreement with vendors protesting against the high cost of goods, including second-hand clothes, following chaotic scenes outside Parliament. However, opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) are now demanding that the matter be formally tabled for debate.

Earlier today, vendors selling second-hand clothes, commonly known as kaunjika, marched to Parliament carrying various goods such as vegetables while chanting protest songs. Their main grievances were the rising costs of second-hand clothing and shoes, as well as the general increase in commodity prices.

Tensions escalated when the vendors attempted to force their way into the Parliament building to deliver their petition in person. Security personnel responded by shutting the gates, blocking their entry. In response, Minister of Local Government Richard Chimwendo Banda addressed the crowd, assuring them that the government, through the Reserve Bank, would provide forex support to vendors. However, before he could finish speaking, some protesters began throwing stones, forcing government officials to flee.

Amid the unrest, Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe announced that the government had revoked business licenses of traders—especially foreign-owned businesses—accused of inflating prices unfairly. He further assured that forex allocation would be given to kaunjika traders in organized groups to facilitate smoother operations.

Acknowledging the legitimacy of the vendors’ concerns, Gwengwe outlined a plan to provide financial assistance to importers of essential goods such as cooking oil, sugar, bread, soap, and second-hand clothing. He warned that businesses that had unjustifiably raised prices must restore them to the levels recorded in December last year.

As negotiations continued, it was agreed that business suppliers should be summoned for urgent discussions to reach a lasting solution. Gwengwe confirmed that these meetings would take place within the next 24 hours. The government also pledged to stop seizing underwear—one of the goods sold by kaunjika vendors—following demands from the traders.

Inside Parliament, the situation led to the temporary suspension of proceedings, as Richard Chimwendo Banda, who was chairing the session, requested a pause to allow MPs to monitor the developments. The request, submitted by Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo, was approved, postponing parliamentary discussions until the following day.

However, opposition MPs have criticized the government’s approach and are pushing for a full parliamentary debate on the vendors’ grievances. Speaking to journalists, opposition leader Dr. George Chaponda stressed that, according to parliamentary rules, public concerns of this magnitude must be discussed transparently.

As it stands, vendors, business representatives, and government officials are locked in a closed-door meeting to finalize the way forward, with pressure mounting for Parliament to formally address the matter.

