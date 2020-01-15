Govt yet to fund ACB, seeks funding to investigate  judges bribery attempt 

Government is yet to fund the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) prompting staff to use personal money to investigate the infamous Constitutional Court judges bribery allegation saga.

ACB director general Recheck Matemba has said the phenomenon is the case with all other government departments and ministries.

“Just like any other government department, we are yet to get funding from the government for January. Those who went to Blantyre to meet the judge used their own personal resources,” said Matemba.

Matemba was referring to officers from the ACB who went to Blantyre to meet a Concourt judge who claims he allegedly received a bribe over the election case.

The ACB czar said the investigations on the Judges bribery case might be funded by a donor.

“We have a project which is funded by a certain donor. We are writing proposals so that the donor funds this investigation,” said Matemba.

He was upbeat that the investigations on the case will be completed within a reasonable time before the judgement on the high profile landmark election case.

