Shot Waheeda Bagus dies in hospital, succumbs to gun injuries

January 15, 2020 Wanga Gwede -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Lilongwe socialite Waheeda Bagus, who was shot by her lover businessman William Mac  Phiri in December 2019, has suc­cumbed to her in­juries while at the Kamuzu Central Hos­pi­tal on Wednesday.

Waheeda Bagus suc­cumbed to her in­juries while at the hos­pi­tal

The 36-year-old Phiri of Mak Construction shot his ‘baby mama’ Waheeda Bagus, niece to Trade, Industry and Tourism minister Salim Bagus on suspicion that she was cheating him.

Hospital sources said her conditions deteriorated and asked the family to raise about K40 million to go specialized treatment in India.

Waheeda was a second wife to William Phiri, who is known in Lilongwe for having multiple co-current sexual partners

Phiri was charged by police on one count of attempted murder following the most horrendous crime of shooting his extra-marital lover Waheeda Bagus.

Lingadzi police spokesperson Salomy Chibwana said Phiri was first pressed with a charge of causing grievous bodily harm but was changed to attempted murder.

Waheeda is survived by two children; one with Phiri and the other’s dad is Khumbo Nkhwazi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Mr. Maliseche alephera kudyetsa ziphuphu ma judgeChina Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mr. Maliseche alephera kudyetsa ziphuphu ma judge
Guest
Mr. Maliseche alephera kudyetsa ziphuphu ma judge

Mahule a pa town. Koma why date this guy when he’s notorious for his bad temper ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
China
Guest
China

Cmon Mr minister you mean simukanatha kumupititsa Ku South Africa for treatment?RIP Waheeda

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago