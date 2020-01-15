Suspected food poisoning claims 6 lives in Ntcheu, others in critical condition

At least six family members, including a couple and their two children, believed to have eaten poisoned food have died in Ntcheu district.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Muso 2 village, Traditional Authority Ganya in the district.

According to Ntcheu Police publicist,. Hastings Chigalu, four members died Tuesday morning while the other two died in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The identified deceased include 40 year-old Mike Jamili, his Idah Samuel and their twins, aged 10 years and another 14 year old boy died while receiving treatment, says Chigalu.

The Ntcheu Police Publicist said the family members were taken to Kandeu Health Centre where they referred to Ntcheu District Hospital for further medical attention.

“At least four other members are still receiving treatment at the district’s hospital with a two year old girl in a critical condition.

“Police investigations are already underway to establish the source of the suspected poisoning and bring to book the culprits, ” said Chigalu.

He said the remains of six family members are still at Ntcheu District Hospital Morque waiting for postmortem.

