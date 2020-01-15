HRDC says Thursday demos focus on judges bribery saga

January 15, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) officials are describing tomorrow’s (Thursday) protests as a big bang, saying the focus and climax of it will be the presentation of a petition to the offices of the Anti-Corruption Bureau offices in Lilongwe.

HRDC leaders organise another demo

Vice Chairperson Gift Trapence , says they will tackle a number of issues on the nationwide demonstration which the human rights organizations confirms will take place January 16, 2020, in major cities of the country.

 

He said they will also tackle issues on alleged attempts to bribe judges in the high profile presidential election case and delays to arrest suspects in Nsundwe rape saga.

 

Timothy Mtambo, HRDC Chairperson, says petition will be presented to Anti-Corruption Bureau in Lilongwe because the main focus of the Thursday protests will be on the alleged bribes to the judges.

 

He said should ACB fail to address matters to be pointed out through the petition HRDC will start pushing for the resignation of Director General Reyneck Matemba.

 

Routes

*Lilongwe: Lilongwe Community via Kamuzu Procession (M1) via Paul Kagame road *(Chilambula road)* via area 18 roundabout then turn off to the Glass House passing through area 14 via Parliament through the Presidential way roundabout, up Chilembwe Rd to the *Anti-Corruption Buraeu* office then back to Captial Hill.

*Blantyre:* Kamuzu upper stadium, Chipembere Highway, making a 180 degrees turn at Clock Tower, Final Destination civic offices.

*Mzuzu:* Katoto Secondary School ground via Shoprite traffic circle, pass Clock Tower. The final destination are the City Assembly offices.

*Zomba:* Chinamwali, on M3 road straight on to District office .

*Rumphi:*
From Bumba ground to Rumphi trading centre, up to Rumphi District Assembly office.

*Karonga:*
From Karonga Traffic circle going to Karonga District.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
KwinyaniBotomani Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kwinyani
Guest
Kwinyani

IF JANE ANSAH HASN’T RESIGNED UP TO DATE WITH ALL THAT NOISE BY HRDC , THEN YOU THINK MATEMBA CAN RESIGN ?
WASTE OF TIME !

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Botomani
Guest
Botomani

Komatu job creation pa Malawi ikufunika. People need viable occupations that are productive. Nanga ma demo basi for the slightest excuse!!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago