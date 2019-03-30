Grace Chinga memorial show set for Sunday in Blantyre

Gospel lovers will on Sunday afternoon flock to Mibawa Multipurpose Hall in Blantyre where a mega memorial gospel show in honour and in celebration of the life of late gospel song bird Grace Chinga will he hosted.

The show has been organised by Chinga’s family in conjunction and with financial support from Mibawa Company.

Daughter to late Chinga Miracle has since expressed gratitude to Mibawa for assisting in the organisation of the show.

“Since we lost our mother, we have always wanted to hold a memorial show but we couldn’t manage due to lack of resources. I therefore thank Mibawa for coming to our rescue” Miracle said.

She further revealed that durongvl the memorial show, she will perform all songs her mother sang including those she left without finishing recording hence calling upon fans to patronise thos memorable event.

“It will be an afternoon to remember” she said.

The show is expected to start at 1 O’clock and among those expected to perform are Gloria Manong’a, Eliza Mponya, All Angels, Anglican Voices, Steve Special among others.

Charges are only K1,000.00.

Late Chinga died on 16th March 2019 after a short illness.

Some of her popular songs include Thandizo Langa, Mwayenera Ulemu, Wayalura, Uleke and her last recording Ndidzaulura.

