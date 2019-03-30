Wanderers skipper hails Baba influence

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr has hailed Nigerian new signing Babatunde Adeboye following his impressive performance which saw him scoring a brace in Saturday’s Eco Bank Charity Shield encounter against Masters Security at the Kamuzu stadium in a repeat of 2018 Carlsberg Cup final.

This was the first time for the Nigerian star to score in a competitive goal since he joined Wanderers.

Babatunde was the star signing in the January transfer period.

He arrived amid great pomp at a fee of K7 million.

The player who spent one season at Masters helping the team to grab its first ever major trophy strike twice in the first half after Francis Mlimbika had given the Nomads the lead through a penalty after Masters goalkeeper John Enock dived into the legs and brought down Wanderers striker Peter Katsonga inside the penalty box.

Substitute Mike Kaziputa hit the last nail on Masters coffin scoring the fourth goal late in the second half.

Babatunde’s brace obviously is a relief to himself after he failed to tick to prove his worth during the recent four team Nyasa Big Bullets Challenge tournament which also featured two international clubs Chicken in from Zimbabwe and Ferroviaro de Nampula from Mozambique.

Manyozo told Mibawa TV after their 4-0 victory over Masters that Babatunde looks promising and that Wanderers fans should expect alot of good things from the Nigerian hit man, saying he is influentialand productive.

“This is the Babatunde we all know,” said Manyozo.

Babatunde’s five star performance will surely silence his critics who have lately blamed the Nomads executive and technical panel for acquiring his services and described it as a waste of money.

With the win against Masters, the Nomads cruise through to the finals of the charity shield to be played on Sunday afternoon at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Their rivals Nyasa Big Bullets has been dominating the kingship of the charity shield since its inception in 2016.

