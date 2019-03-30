Nomads clobber Masters 4-0 in Ecobank Charity Shield

Be Forward Wanderers made a statement of intent on Saturday when they clobbered Masters Security 4-0 in the 2019 Eco Bank Charity Shield on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Nomads who were reduced to 10 men in the first half after Stanely Sanudi was shown a red card for a tackle on a Masters player scored their goals through Babatunde Adoboye (2),Francis Mulimbika and Mike Kaziputa.

Babatunde, the Nigerian talisman formely of Masters, was a thorn to the visitors as he tormented their defence for the entire game.

Masters, who featured some of their new faces like Muhamad Sulumba, Mussa Manyenje and Cuthebert Sinetre lacked composure and no wonder they even missed a penalty in the second half through Makawa.

Wanderers also featured some new faces who they just roped in like Peter Kansonga who partnered Babatunde, while Francis Mkonda was also given a chance on the middle of the park.

The game was also not left with some drama as Masters coach Abasi Makawa refused to leave his bench when he was shown marching orders.

It took seven minutes for him to bow down after an intervention of some officials from Football Association of Malawi.

As it stands,Wanderers will face the winner between Nyasa Big Bullets and Blue Eagles in the finals while Masters will wait for the loosers to play in an early kick off on Sunday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :