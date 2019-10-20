Graduate extraordinaire:  Zodiak’s Gospel says people should not overlook power of education

Much as the comfort zone is loved and cherished by many, Zodiak Broadcasting Station managing director Gospel Kazako defied the odds. Despite his status in the society and some notable achievements he has made in the media industry, he had to go back to school where he has earned a degree in communication and cultural studies.

Kazako is among the students who have recently graduated from the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College.

During the graduation ceremony presided over by the pro vice-chancellor of the University of Malawi Professor Alfred Mtenje at the Great hall in Zomba on Wednesday Kazako earned a degree with credit, a proof of his hardworking spirit and endurance during his duration of study at the prestigious college.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times after graduation Kazako said education needs to be valued at any cost saying Life is a process of learning and one should never stop to learn as long he or she is alive.

Kazako said education cannot be compared to any success; neither can it be exchanged with any type of success.

“What education does is to make an individual understand how the world is run and the environment around him. Education is like air, everyone must have it regardless of their situation,” he said.

According to Kazako, despite being successful in other spheres of life, people must earn extra knowledge and be able to participate meaningful in the decision making process.

He said “We should not go to school because we want to be successful but instead we must go to school to be aware, to know and understand the world we are living in, but inevitably, with the way the world was wired, success usually gets attracted to those with knowledge.

“Young people must know that the future is for those with knowledge. Don’t depend on luck, work hard to demand your luck. We all have equal allocation of luck, the difference is in when, how and what we do to claim our allocation.

“Going back in class was not easy considering my already tight time spaces, honestly I sacrificed a lot of things to reach this far,” he added

The dean of the faculty of law at Chancellor College Dr. Sunduzwayo Madise also commended Kazako for being passionate about school.

According to Madise’s post on his Facebook timeline, Kazako has always been someone who strives for excellence.

He wrote “I knew gospel Kazako when he was at HHI together with my bro Dingiswayo Madise. Both were passionate about drama, as actors and playwrights, but Gospel had another talent. He was already an accomplished poet.

“Naturally I have followed his amazing path, not always easy but never giving up. His adverts and radio programming set up a bar of excellence,”

Madise added “it was wondrous moment seeing him walking majestically up the stairs to receive his degree at the great hall at the college that God loved most, which he attained with credit.

One of the graduates Phillip Dzikanyanga said Kazako has been his role models for years and sharing a class with him was an honor.

“I like the fact that he is humble and open for criticisms, we have learnt a lot from him, he is and will always be an inspiration to many of us,”he said

