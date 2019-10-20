Politicians unite in grief as slain former nurse Lucy Kadzamira is laid to rest

Slain former nurse Lucy Kadzamira was laid to rest on Sunday in Dedza at an emotional funeral service attended by powerful politicians from both government and opposition.

Kadzamira, sister to former official hostess Mama Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira was killed in her house by her suspected garden boy who took her vehicle for sale.

Nurses, all dressed in uniform, including former Dedza east MP Juliana Lunguzi had their professional ritual send off at her tomb.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, former president Joyce Banda were among the dignitaries who laid wreaths on her tomb.

Police say they are looking for the suspects as Kadzamira body was found decomposing in her house on Friday.

Lingadzi police spokesperson Salome Chibwana said this after the police arrested the garden boy, Arafat Gonani who was selling a vehicle of the deceased.

Gonani, according to Chibwana, was a housemaid for Kadzamira.

“We are looking for the other suspect in the murder and theft charges,” said Chibwana.

Nyasa Times learnt that in the afternoon of Friday at Nsalu Trading Centre in Lilongwe, detective sub-inspector Chinsanje of Nsalu police unit was offered a vehicle for sale, a Mazda Demio registration number DZ 4606 white in colour.

The report says Gonani, 21, was selling the vehicle through a Mr. Ackim but the police officer got suspicious of the transaction and he immediately arrested Gonani.

The report says after Gonani failed to explain the ownership of the vehicle, the anti-motor vehicle police unit was informed.

The unit discovered that the vehicle belonged to Kadzamira and her proxy is Collings Kaliza.

The report says the police officers called Kadzamira but her mobile phone number could not be reached and they called Kaliza who confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Kadzamira who stays in Area 47 in Lilongwe.

“Together with the police officers, Collings Kaliza led them to the house [of Kadzamira] but upon arrival they discovered flies on windows.

“They got suspicious and decided to inform relatives so that when opening the house, the relatives must be witnesses to the opening of th house,” says the report in part.

The report says when they broke the door, they discovered that Kadzamira was dead and was in a pool of blood.

The report says Gonani is in police custody and will be charged with murder and theft and investigations are going on to establish what happened and net other suspects in the crime.

