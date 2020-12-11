Great Angels Choir drops  5th album ‘Ufumu Umodzi Suukilani’ 

December 11, 2020 Chipambano Mbewe  - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

After spending a period of six solid years  without releasing an album, the country’s local leading gospel music group  Great Angels Choir has finally released the latest fifth 10 track album titled ‘Ufumu Umodzi Suukilani’.

Great Angels choir
Great Angels choir

The People’s Choir who released the last album in 2014 called ‘Mwasankha Ine’ that came after dropping ‘Mundifungatile’ in 2005 before coming up with  ‘Gwireni Dzanja’  and ‘Ndiyende Bwanji’ in 2007 and 2010 respectively, told Nyasa Timesthat the new album whose project was commenced early 2018 was expected to be out in 2019 but failed to make it due to a number of factors which the major one was due to the passing on of their long time music producer late Joseph  Tembo who died in December last year.

According to Great Angels Director Ephraim Zonda, Tembo’s death made them to spend much time as they were in the process of searching for another good producer  who is well recognised and capable of doing a great work.

“Yes I can officially confirm that we are back with a new album but currently we have released three promotional  songs namely Nzayahweh, Ndikhale and Ndizingwa just to allow our fans to sample them as they wait to have the full album in January 2021,” said Zonda.

He further explained that Malawians should expect to get strong messages that can bring hope to those who are living  hopeless lives due to sickness, unemployment, lack of love  among friends and relatives, orphan hood just to mention a few.

“In this album God directed us to minister to the people in another special way and we believe that those who will have time to buy and listen to our new album will definitely testify because we all have the expectations that the message which is available in every song has the power of changing the spiritual life of people at any level,” added Zonda.

The album has been produced at  Active A Studio’s in Ndirande  Township, Blantyre by Amos Mlolowa.

Meanwhile , Great Angels has organised a live show which will be held on December 25 2020 at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe whose main aim is to celebrate with their fans by thanking God for protecting them from the Corona Virus pandemic which has taken millions of people globally.

He also said that the show will give their fans an opportunity to sample the new songs live.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
NAM changes Chichewa name for netball to ‘Mpira wa Manja’ from  ‘ntchembere mbaya’

After a two-day exhaustive and fruitful discussion on Whatsapp forum with sports journalists, Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has announced...

Close