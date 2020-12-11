Great Angels Choir drops  5th album ‘Ufumu Umodzi Suukilani’ 

After spending a period of six solid years without releasing an album, the country’s local leading gospel music group Great Angels Choir has finally released the latest fifth 10 track album titled ‘Ufumu Umodzi Suukilani’.

The People’s Choir who released the last album in 2014 called ‘Mwasankha Ine’ that came after dropping ‘Mundifungatile’ in 2005 before coming up with ‘Gwireni Dzanja’ and ‘Ndiyende Bwanji’ in 2007 and 2010 respectively, told Nyasa Timesthat the new album whose project was commenced early 2018 was expected to be out in 2019 but failed to make it due to a number of factors which the major one was due to the passing on of their long time music producer late Joseph Tembo who died in December last year.

According to Great Angels Director Ephraim Zonda, Tembo’s death made them to spend much time as they were in the process of searching for another good producer who is well recognised and capable of doing a great work.

“Yes I can officially confirm that we are back with a new album but currently we have released three promotional songs namely Nzayahweh, Ndikhale and Ndizingwa just to allow our fans to sample them as they wait to have the full album in January 2021,” said Zonda.

He further explained that Malawians should expect to get strong messages that can bring hope to those who are living hopeless lives due to sickness, unemployment, lack of love among friends and relatives, orphan hood just to mention a few.

“In this album God directed us to minister to the people in another special way and we believe that those who will have time to buy and listen to our new album will definitely testify because we all have the expectations that the message which is available in every song has the power of changing the spiritual life of people at any level,” added Zonda.

The album has been produced at Active A Studio’s in Ndirande Township, Blantyre by Amos Mlolowa.

Meanwhile , Great Angels has organised a live show which will be held on December 25 2020 at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe whose main aim is to celebrate with their fans by thanking God for protecting them from the Corona Virus pandemic which has taken millions of people globally.

He also said that the show will give their fans an opportunity to sample the new songs live.

