Great Angels Choir on New Year celebration concert : Lulu and Makondetsa set to perform at BICC

As a way of celebrating the dawn of 2021, Lilongwe-based gospel outfit, Great Angels Choir has organized a music concert dubbed ‘Happy New Year Celebration’ that will bring together the variety of artists including Anthony Makondetsa and Lulu.

Scheduled to take place at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe on Friday, 1st January 2021 some of the artist on the menu to perform are Limbani Simenti, Wycliff Chimwendo, Miracle Chinga and Thoko Katimba among others.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Great Angels Choir Director William Zonda said the event among others seeks to bring families, Churches and all the stakeholders together and thank God for 2020 favors saying many people have lost their lives globally due to Corona virus.

Zonda said all the preparations for the event are done and people should expect an amazing event full of inspiring and great music suitable for the day.

“2020 has been a rough year to us Musicians and Malawi as a whole, we have struggled financially because of Corona Virus but God has kept us alive, therefore as we are going into another year we really need to come together to celebrate the goodness of the Lord and at the same time asking him to keep protecting us.

“We have also organized this event to bring different people together to share 2020 experiences and also to interact and connect with new friends. All the preparations are done and people should expect fireworks,” he said.

He added that they will also use the platform to give their fans an opportunity to sample out songs in their new album titled ‘Ufumu Umodzi Suukirana’ that include Ndikhale, Ndizingwa and Zayahweh.

Confirming his presence during the event, Thoko Katimba said he is more than ready to dish out the best performance saying it’s been a while since he got on stage and he will use the opportunity to sing his new songs.

“I have missed my fans and I am prepared enough to do my best, I wasn’t on break for nothing, I have come with beautiful things, let them come and see what I have in store for them in 2021,” he said.

Lawrence Nkhwisa popularly known as Lulu said he is currently immersed in massive trainings and people will not regret.

Slated to start at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, the event will attract an entry fee of K3000 per person.

