Greenhouse-Based Horticultural Farm Revolutionizes Malawi’s Fresh Vegetable Market, Slashes Imports

GBI Greenhouse Limited (GGL), Malawi’s sole large-scale greenhouse-based vegetable farm, is redefining the country’s fresh produce landscape. Located near Kamuzu International Airport, GGL produces premium bell peppers, tomatoes, watermelons, and butternuts year-round, catering to local and international markets.

With over six years of operation, GGL has cementified its position as a pioneering example of successful import substitution and export-driven agriculture in Malawi. The farm exports most of its bell peppers, with South Africa receiving at least 1,100 tons over the past two years. Additionally, GGL grows seasonal crops like lettuce, broccoli, and cauliflower.

A Sustainable Venture

GGL General Manager, Tamandani Chanza, attributes the farm’s success to its unwavering dedication and advanced irrigation technologies. “The farm is operating sustainably and maintaining financial stability,” she said. GGL is a joint venture between Inosselia Commercial and the Government of Malawi, spanning 30 hectares with 16 large greenhouses.

Local Market Dominance

GGL supplies major supermarkets, hotels, and restaurants, including Shopwise, Food Lovers, and Sunbird Hotels. Chanza emphasized the growing demand for GGL’s high-end products, crediting local support for boosting business prospects. “We are thankful for the massive support Malawians have shown to our business,” she said.

Mutual Understanding and Trust

Inosselia Commercial Country Director, Michael Gorelik, highlighted GGL’s success as a testament to strong cooperation between government and private sector partners. “Both sides recognize that working together is the key to success,” he said, urging other investors to replicate this model.

The Way Forward

With local management at the helm, GGL is poised for continued growth. Inosselia’s management contract ends in 2027, and the GGL board is designing a sustainable operational framework to ensure future resilience.

Forex Challenges

Despite its success, GGL faces forex challenges, relying on imported inputs and technology. Chanza urged authorities to address forex shortages, saying, “Farming is about timing. If we miss a season, we risk losing market share and revenue.”

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