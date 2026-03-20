PRISAM Urges Government to Relax Holiday Lessons Ban for Exam Students

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has appealed to the Ministry of Education to soften its hardline stance banning extra lessons during school holidays, warning that the blanket restriction risks hurting learners preparing for crucial national examinations.

PRISAM General Secretary, Henry Kumwenda, said while the association understands the government’s concerns, a one-size-fits-all ban is not the solution.

“We appreciate the ministry’s position, especially in protecting vulnerable learners,” said Kumwenda. “In many cases, extra lessons disadvantage children whose parents cannot afford them, while wealthier families can still hire private tutors during holidays.”

However, he argued that completely shutting down holiday learning denies serious students—particularly those sitting for Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) exams—a critical opportunity to prepare.

Kumwenda proposed a targeted approach: allow only examination classes, specifically Form 2 and Form 4 students, to attend voluntary extra lessons.

“Our plea is simple—let those who are willing be allowed to learn,” he said. “At the end of the day, what matters is producing better national results and giving students a fair chance to succeed.”

The call comes in response to a December 2025 directive by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, which banned both public and private schools from conducting holiday classes for a fee, describing the practice as unacceptable.

In a statement, Secretary for Education Ken Ndala ordered strict enforcement of the directive, instructing Education Division Managers, District Commissioners, Directors of Education and Sports, and Chief Education Officers to ensure full compliance.

But PRISAM’s intervention now sets up a policy tension—between equity and excellence—raising a critical question for authorities: should access be restricted in the name of fairness, or expanded to support those preparing for high-stakes exams?

As pressure mounts, the ministry faces a delicate balancing act—protecting vulnerable learners while not undermining academic performance nationwide.

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