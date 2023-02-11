Grouping calls on govt to declare US envoy persona non grata over Chizuma interdiction saga

A grouping, calling itself Citizen for Justice and Equity says the government should declare the US Ambassador to Malawi persona David Young non grata if he continues to respect the country’s laws.

In a press release, the grouping says the US embassy is meddling in the country’s internal affairs.

The grouping which also held a press briefing on Friday in Lilongwe; cites a statement by Young on government’s handling of Martha Chizuma’s leaked audio saga and threats to impose sanctions on the country as lack of respect for Malawi.

They have since called on the US government to discipline ambassador Young.

In a statement the grouping has made available to members of the press; says the US embassy has an obligation to respect the country’s laws and international laws, failing which government is at liberty to declare them persona non-grata.

Leaders of the grouping include; Martha Duma, Fredrick Malata, Agape Khombe, and Chipiliro Chitedze.

