Guba fights for Malawi at World Taekwondo Championship

Malawian martial artist serving in the British Military Yamikani Guba is representing the country at the World Taekwondo Championship which is underway at Manchester, United Kingdom.

Guba is representing Malawi in the heavyweight category.

He is the only Malawian athlete after Vester Banda and Joseph Phiri Junior could not make it after after failing to secure visas.

Phiri was expected to fight in -68-kilogramme (kg) men’s category, with Banda contesting in 57 kg ladies’ showpiece.

National team coach Lovemore Masinga has since put his hope on Guba, saying he is “exposed” to high tech training equipment and expertise.

“We are optimistic that he will be competitive,” he said.

Guba, who holds a fourth Dan Black Belt in taekwondo from the World Taekwondo Federation. also said he was hopeful of doing well at the competition that will attract athletes worldwide.

He started practising martial arts at Blantyre Youth Centre before joining the British Army in 2007.

