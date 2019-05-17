Yamikani Chester opens goal account for North Carolina

Malawi gifted midfielder Yamikani Chester on Wednesday opened his goals account for North Carolina Football Club as he scored in 4-1 victory against Richmond Kickers in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup at Sahlen’s Stadium.

Chester scored after coming in as a substitute at WakeMed Soccer Park in a match streamed live on ESPN.

The former Be Forward Wanderers playmaker scored in the 70th minute, some minutes after coming from the bench, when he ran on the end of Manny Perez pass and blasted the shot into the net.

This is Chester’s first goal for the club which he joined on loan from MFK of Czech Republic before the start of the season.

