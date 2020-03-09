Guba wins 2 gold, 2 silver medals at British army martial arts open championships

Competing in both Taekwondo and Kendu, UK-based Taekwondo Master, Yamikani Guba has won two gold and two silver medals at the British Army Martial Arts Open Championships on Saturday.

He has now accumulated five medals this year alone. He won his first gold attained in heavyweight category +87kgs last February during the Scotland (Lanarkshire) Open Taekwondo Championships, held at the Wishaw Sports Centre.

Guba says he is now looking forward for his next competition this weekend (March 15) at the Yorkshire Open Taekwondo Championships to be held in Halifax.

Altogether, he has now accumulated 245 accolades that include medals, awards, trophies and recognitions in martial arts in general both at international and British national competitions.

Guba was nominated for Malawi Sport Awards’ Sportsman of the Year alongside men’s footballer Gabadinho Mhango and women footballer Tabitha Chawinga.

He arrived in the country to attend the Red Carpet gala but the award went to Tabitha, who was also voted as Best Overall Sports Personality for her excellent performance at her club in China which made her be nominated for Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year award.

In an earlier interview Guba had said it was an honour to be nominated and it shows he shouldn’t take his performance and achievement for granted.

He also urged all Malawi corporate companies and organisations to promote minor sports in order to nurture young athletes at the earliest stage for the greater success of the Malawi sport.

Guba, represented Malawi Taekwondo team in recent World Taekwondo Championship held in Manchester on May 19 last year and also in the 2016 Rio Olympics qualifications which was held in Agadir, Morocco, had said he is hoping to one day further promote the sport in Malawi.

Originally from Blantyre District, he also holds a 2nd Dan in both Judo and Karate and a 1st Dan in Kendo.

He learnt his Martial Arts at BYC at the age of 10 at the inspiration of his family members and later relocated to UK in 2004 to study the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM-postgraduate) and thereafter he decided to join the British Army in 2007.

He joined the British Army Martial Arts team in 2008, competing in both Taekwondo and Kendo at international and national level.

In 2016, the British military awarded Guba with the title of the best senior fighter for its Taekwondo team in which he is the captain.

Based in Larkhill at the Royal School of Artillery as a Phase 2 Instructor, he has achieved many medals over the years on both national and international level of fighting.

In November last year, Guba won the silver medal at the National Taekwondo Club Championship on Sunday in Nottingham just after 11 days of achieving the same feat at the London International Open.

Guba has also be previously honoured by the British military as he was named the third best British Military Sportsperson of the Year achiever.

