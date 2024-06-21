Guinea Bissau president in Malawi to console the nation over Chilima’s death

President of Guinea Bissau His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embalo, on Friday consoled His Excellency, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, over the loss of late Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others, who died in a tragic plane crash in Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba on June 10th.

President Embalo jetted into the country earlier in the day on an official one day visit and went straight into a closed door meeting with President Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace, in Lilongwe.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Nancy Tembo, says the meeting between the two leaders presented an opportunity for the visiting leader to on behalf of Guinea-Bissauans sympathise with President Chakwera and Malawi at large, over the unfortunate events of June 10th.

Since the plane crashed, several nations have been rendering condolences to Malawi through their emissaries right from the venue of the funeral ceremony and other diplomatic channels.

The two leaders have also used the meeting to discuss other pertinent mutual issues that cement ties between the two nations in realization of development aspirations of both populations.

