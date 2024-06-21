German experts arrives in Malawi tomorrow to investigate plane crash

A team of experts from Germany is expected in the country tomorrow to start investigations into the plane crash that killed Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others on June 10.

Minister of Information and Digitisation Moses Kunkuyu said yesterday that the Germans were the first to respond to President Lazarus Chakwera’s call to help carry out independent investigations.

He said the President has assured the experts of free and unhindered access to the plane crash site, people that might help with information as well as any other items needed.

Said Kunkuyu: “As soon as they get in the country, they will start the process. The plane was also made in Germany so they are the right people to help with the investigations.

“The President has assured them that there will be no hindrance. They will have access to the site, people, institutions and anything they see necessary in the investigations.”

Asked if there are costs attached, the minister said the experts did not mention any, but only demanded that they be allowed to conduct their investigation independently.

Asked how long it will take them, Kunkuyu said that too, has not been mentioned, but that it will depend on the assessments that the experts will make once they arrive.

He also said the number of people coming has also not been established.

According to Kunkuyu, the British and American governments have also showed interest to support Malawi in the investigations.

He said the call to help with the investigations has been extended to anyone, adding that if more experts are coming there will be need for collaboration.

In an interview, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Gift Trapence said government needs to ensure that there is transparency in the process.

He said: “There is also need for Malawians to know how long the investigations will take and when the report will be shared with the public.

“We also need to know who is in the team in terms of expertise.”

Chilima and eight others died after their military plane crashed in Viphya Plantation in Mzimba. The death of the vice-president and others saw growing calls for independent investigations.

