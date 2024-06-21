Catholic Bishops, chiefs, UTM happy with Usi’s appointment: He has a good track record

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), UTM party and some chiefs in Mulanje have welcomed the appointment of Dr Michael Usi as the country’s vice president saying he has a good track record and will serve the nation with utmost dedication.

ECM President Most Reverend George Tambala says Dr. Usi has a good track record, citing “a commitment to public service and a deep understanding of the needs of our people,” reads a congratulatory message to Dr. Usi.

It says he is the right person for the challenging role and that it expects him to discharge his duties accordingly by fostering peace, unity, and prosperity for the citizenry.

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi has pledged steadfast support and prayers to the newly appointed Vice President adding that it expects him to work diligently to uphold the values of justice, fairness, and equality for all Malawians.

The sentiments by Catholic Bishops also echoes the statement made by UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati who says the party is happy with Usi’s appointment.

Meanwhile, chiefs in Mulanje have also expressed delight at the appointment of Usi whom they call one of their sons. In an interview, Senior Chief Mthiramanja, said every leadership is from God, and what President Lazarus Chakwera has done in this appointment is just fulfilling God’s plan.On her part, Senior Chief Chikumbu said she has high expectations that Dr. Usi, who comes from her area, will deliver, as is the wish of every Malawian.

