Gule Wamkulu cult member arrested for sodomy

An 18-year-old boy has been arrested in Ntchisi District for allegedly sodomising a ten-year-old boy at a Gule Wamkulu initiation camp within the district, Malawi News Agency (MANA) has learnt.

Ntchisi Police Spokesperson, Sergeant Yohane Tasowana said the suspect, who he identified as Brino Daniel, is accused of sodomising the boy in August this year at the initiation camp at Chindewe Village in the district.

The boy did not disclose the ordeal to anyone as the suspect threatened to kill him if he did.

“It is alleged that Daniel took the boy from a place he was playing with a friend within the camp to a hidden place where he had carnal knowledge of him and promised to give him K200, which he did not,” said Tasowana.

He said the victim’s step father, upon noticing that his step son was having difficulties in walking, confronted him on October 29 this year when he revealed about the ordeal.

After checking him, he reportedly discovered that his anus was swollen.

Medical examination indicated that the victim had been infected with syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease.

Daniel, who hails from Chidaye Village in Traditional Authority Kalumo in the district, has since been charged with sodomy and will be appearing in court soon.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!