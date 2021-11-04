Queens thrash Zambia at Pent Series Tounet

Malawi Queens yesterday beat neighbouring country 76-44 in their last-gasp attempt to win the Pent Series Netball Tournament in Windhoek, Namibia.

The win followed the 64-44 triumph over hosts Namibia on Wednesday as they recovered from a shock 59-43 loss to Uganda on Tuesday, which has dented their chances of winning the tourney.

Featuring UK-based Joyce Mvula as goal shooter, Jane Chimaliro as gaol attacker, Flora Chipeta as wing attacker, former women’s footballer Shira Dimba as centre court player, Grace Mwafulirwa as wing defender, Martha Dambo as goal defender and UK-based Towera Vinkhumbo-Msowoya in the first they started the game on high.

Malawi, the highest ranked team at the competition sixth in the world and second in Africa, finished the first quarter taking a 21-9 win. In the second they extended the victory to 39-21 as they went for halt time recess.

In the third quarter, coach Peace Chawinga-Kalua substituted Jane Chimaliro for veteran shooter Sindi Simtowe, who was once known as Smipper for her shooting process and Chipeta for Bridget Kumwenda. This resulted in the team’s 59-31 win.

In a post-match interview, the coach applauded the team for showing great progress.

“It is good that we have won. We have played four games now and we have lost one. It’s still a positive for us. We need to improve in almost all areas, but I have seen some positives from the different combination we tried.

“I have seen them closing down spaces we wanted them to close, but still. But we did let in some baskets and conceded turnovers,” said Chawinga-Kalua.

Malawi date Kenya on Friday in their last game of the tournament before heading to Africa Netball Championship next week. They will also proceed to Tri-Nations Tournament scheduled for November 22-29.

Uganda, who beat Kenya on Thursday, face Namibia in their last game.

