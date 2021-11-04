Malawi needs urgent action to curb Climate Change challenges’ – President Chakwera

Malawi urgently needs an urgent action to curb climate change, President Lazarus Chakwera has said.

The Malawi President emphasised that Malawi and other the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) needs $100 billion (approximately about K110 trillion) to address climate change challenges and mitigation.

Chakwera made the remarks Wednesday in the Scottish Capital City, Edinburgh, Scotland at the height of CoP26 as he virtually engaged the youth across the country on climate change saying “Malawi needs urgent action.”

The virtual meeting was organised by Malawi-Scotland Partnership to address the youth in Malawi and delegates in Scotland.

The Malawi leader, therefore, called for global financial institutions to cancel all the debts, which low income and the Least Developed Countries (LDC) like Malawi has in order for such poor countries them to progress on issues of climate change.

Chakwera said: “In all these efforts, we must not forget that the voices that matter the most are not the ones that make the headlines, the voices of the rich and powerful. When it comes to Climate Change, the voices that matter the most are those of the most vulnerable.

“To me that means two things. It means listening to the developing nations in the Global South, where the effects of Climate Change cause the most suffering to populations that contributed to Climate Change the least.”

Chakwera said he used his time at COP26 to speak on behalf of the poor and listening to young people, who will be the ones to live in the future we are fighting to save today.

The youths in Malawi and across the globe have been following the CoP26 proceedings virtually, which started on October 31st and will run up to November 12th, 2021.

In attendance at the Scotland Malawi Partnership with president Chakwera included Councillor Frank Ross, Right Honourable. Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh, Angus Robertson.

Also in attendance were Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture,

Jenny Gilruth, Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development and Members of the Scotland Malawi Partnership.

In his remarks at the opening of the CoP, President Chakwera addressing over 120 world leaders and the global citizens urged the rich countries to meet their financial commitments to the Least Developed Countries including a $100 billion pledged to the poor nations six years ago.

On Malawi and Scotland bilateral relationship, President Chakwera said the countries have a strong that emanates from over 160 years ago.

“What is, perhaps, most special about the unique friendship between our two nations is the degree to which it inspires civic action at every level of society.

“While the inter-governmental relationship is important and indispensable, it is perhaps the countless civic links between the two nations, links between churches, schools, hospitals, universities, communities and businesses, that are the beating heart of our partnership,” Chakwera said.

The Malawi leader stated that through the Scotland Malawi Partnership here, and the Malawi Scotland Partnership in Malawi, these civic links are coordinated, represented, and supported, becoming more than the sum of their parts.

He said: “That is why although my coming to Scotland was occasioned by my participation at COP26, I have been looking forward to today’s interaction with keen interest. I have been looking forward to see first-hand the fruits of this partnership.

“And to hear about the many different individual partnerships between our two nations, particularly those that support climate change mitigation and adaptation, in both Malawi and as you know, over the past few days, I have done everything possible at COP26 to push other world leaders towards urgent action on the challenge of climate change in Malawi.”

Chakwera said he has specifically, I have called on the G20 to make more ambitious cuts in their carbon emissions, which account for more than 80% of total emission.

“I have called on developed nations to pay the 100 billion dollars pledged towards mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing and climate vulnerable countries like Malawi, which is not a donation, but a cleaning fee.

“I have called on energy investors to bring new technologies to Malawi for the transition we need to make to renewable sources of electricity and clean cooking solutions for our citizens.

“I have called on global financial institutions to cancel debts to Least Developed Countries (LDCs) so that they have a fighting chance to build back their climate-change ravaged and pandemic battered economies stronger and greener,” said Chakwera.

President Chakwera said he has called upon all nations to refocus on bilateral and multilateral relations between on building green economies of the future, emphasising that he is proud that this is something the relationship between Malawi and Scotland embodies.

“Although I will be returning home tomorrow, Malawi will continue to have a presence at COP26 to see that my calls are taken on board in the negotiations that are underway,” he said.

Chakwera further said that the Malawi Team led by my Minister of Natural Resources will also continue lobbying for support towards Malawi’s revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), whose implementation requires $46 billion over the next decade.

“Technology allowing, in a moment we hope to turn live to Lilongwe to hear directly from young people in Malawi about their priorities and expectations when it comes to climate action and COP26.

“With talk of 2050, even 2070, it is important to recognise that young people are some of the most important stakeholders here; it is their world and their future that we are looking to save. It is vital, therefore, that we meaningfully engage young people throughout this process.

“Let me, once again, put on record my thanks to the Scottish Government for their long-term

commitment to supporting these civic links through their funding for these two crucial

national networks,” said Chakwera who is expected to leave Scotland on Friday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!