New Macra DG Daud Suleman promise Malawians to reduce data tarrifs

Newly minted MACRA’s Director General, Daud Suleman has promised to promote capacity building to empower members of staff during his tenure of office.

He was speaking during his maiden interface with staff at MACRA headquarters in Blantyre on Tuesday.

Suleman reported for duties on November 1.

In his speech, Suleman said in his capacity as Director General, he will concentrate on ensuring that data tariffs in Malawi reduce.

“I am not afraid to mention my three main KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) which I would want to achieve during my tenure of office. I want to see to it that data tariffs come down,” he said, adding:

“I will also make sure that there is efficiency and capability to make sure that processes are done in time. MACRA should be innovative,” he said.

Thirdly, he said, he will build capacity for all members of staff.

“As a regulator we cannot regulate what we don’t know,” he said.

Suleman further called upon members of staff to work extra hard for the Authority to achieve its goals.

He added that MACRA is key in the attainment of the Malawi 2063 agenda.

“We are laying foundations for a better Malawi which is possible with the digital space,” he said.

Suleman comes with a wealth of management and technical experience in the ICT sector in Malawi.

