Maranatha Academy applauded for honouring Likuni Boys 6-points scorer with K0.5m cash

Parents to Austin Mtukulo, a high-flying student from Likuni Boys Secondary, who scored his MSCE examination with six points have applauded Maranatha Academy for their gesture to honour their son with K500, 000 cash as a token of appreciation for being one of two best outstanding students in the entire country.

Maranatha Academy Schools is a private learning institution but honoured its own student and another student from a government secondary for their academic excellence and good behaviour.

Likuni Boys Secondary School A+ Student, Austin Mtukulo emerged the overall performer alongside Christopher Francis from Maranatha Academy in the last MSCE and both were honoured during the school’s graduation.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Austin’s father, Mr. Mtukulo said he couldn’t thank Maranatha Academy owner and director Ernest Kaonga for the K500, 000 which their son received from Maranatha as this money will go a long way in assisting in his school fees at the College of Medicine in Blantyre.

A smallholder farmer by profession, who hails from Benje Village in Mchinji District, Austin’s father described Maranatha Academy as a good example in the uplifting standards of education higher in the country.

“Here is a private school recognising a student from a government institution. If we had more than 10 Maranatha’s in the country many students could have working very hard knowing at the end there are rewards,” he told Nyasa Times.

He, however, asked well wishers to assist his son especially on school fees saying apart from the money he received from Maranatha, he has no any other resources to support his son to go the medical school.

He said: “I salute what the Managing Director of Maranatha Academy, (Mr Ernest Kaonga), for what he has done to my son because that money is a starting point for my son as he is expected to go at College of medicine.

If we have other well wishers my appeal to them is that help us to raise school fees, “he said.

Mtukulo said,: “I cannot manage all alone to source money for his school fees. I need more people like Mr Kaonga to come to our rescue so that Austin realises his dream to become a medical doctor.”

In his response, Maranatha Academy managing director, Ernest Kawonga said their school believe in uplifting education standards in the country and that is why the award top performers in MSCE even from public schools.

“In fact this is not the first time for our school to award students from public institutions. We have been doing this and we promise to continue doing so, because all what we want is to see students working hard.

“As a learning institution, we have a responsibility to ensure that we help the government in creating a conducive environment for our children, who are the future leaders,” said Kaonga.

In the last MSCE, Maranatha Academy Private Schools stood out to its billing as one of the best by sending 172 students to public higher learning institutions in Malawi.

Kaonga said: “Out of 172 students that were selected to various public universities, 92 are boys while 80 are girls. This is no mean achievement and we would like to say thank to the parents who entrusted us with the future of their children.”

According to the Maranatha Academy chief, a total of 31 students were selected to Mzuzu University (Mzuni) while 24 went to Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luana)

51 students have been selected to Malawi University of Business and Applied Science (MUST) and 37 students have been selected to pursue their studies at the University of Malawi (Unima) the Chancellor College.

The rest were selected to Kamuzu University of Health Science.

Both Maranatha Boys and Girls academies have done so well do far in the examinations and both schools have sent a great number of students to the public universities.

